Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
Larry Tatum, accused of trying to kill his brother in Patrick County
Man arrested, accused of trying to kill brother in Patrick County
Light Street Fire in Roanoke, March 1, 2021
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Warming temperatures are expected with increasing sunshine.
Chilly breezes overnight as drier pattern returns

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021 file photo, a police officer takes pictures of a burned-out...
COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Gunmen abducted the 279 girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town...
Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
Singer Phil Collins appears in front of the Alamo to announce his donation of over 200 Texas...
Singer Phil Collins’ Alamo artifacts collection on display in Texas