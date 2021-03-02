Advertisement

Kings Dominion to hire 2,100 employees for upcoming season

The amusement park will hold a virtual hiring event Saturday, March 13
(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Amusement park Kings Dominion announced it would hire approximately 2,100 employees for the 2021 season, which is set for May 22.

As a part of the park’s ramp-up to reopening, the park will be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day even on Saturday, March 13. Positions are available through the park’s operating areas, including: rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more.

The virtual event will include information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams, according to the park. Contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation is also being offered to new employees.

The amusement park originally postponed its 2020 opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but announced in August it would remain closed until 2021.

“We are so excited to start welcoming back associates and guests to the park. As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager. “Like many associates, my career started as a seasonal ride operator and helped pave the way for future career opportunities. Seasonal jobs at Kings Dominion can provide valuable skills, experiences, memories and friends that can last a lifetime.”

To register for the virtual hiring event, click here.

Kings Dominion said it is also looking to hire 80 full-time, year-round positions in the operations and food and beverages departments. You can find more information on that here.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN WE REOPEN

Employees at Kings Dominion are offered flexible scheduling and benefits including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair Park.

