Louisville at No. 22 Hokies game Wednesday canceled due to contact tracing

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The ACC announced Tuesday that the men’s basketball game between the visiting Cardinals and No. 22 Virginia Tech scheduled to be played Wednesday was canceled due to a contact tracing review within the Hokies program.

The Hokies are just two games away from their second 17-game pause this season.

Virginia Tech is 15-5 on the year.

