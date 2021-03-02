Louisville at No. 22 Hokies game Wednesday canceled due to contact tracing
Virginia Tech is 15-5 on the year.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The ACC announced Tuesday that the men’s basketball game between the visiting Cardinals and No. 22 Virginia Tech scheduled to be played Wednesday was canceled due to a contact tracing review within the Hokies program.
The Hokies are just two games away from their second 17-game pause this season.
