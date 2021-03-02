Advertisement

Louisville at No. 22 Hokies game Wednesday canceled due to contact tracing

Virginia Tech is 15-5 on the year.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The ACC announced Tuesday that the men’s basketball game between the visiting Cardinals and No. 22 Virginia Tech scheduled to be played Wednesday was canceled due to a contact tracing review within the Hokies program.

The Hokies are just two games away from their second 17-game pause this season.

Virginia Tech is 15-5 on the year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
A woman gave a $1,000 tip to Hollywood's Restaurant & Bakery last week.
Broadway star gives $1,000 tip to servers at Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery in Roanoke
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

Latest News

Northside Suspends Football Season
Northside Suspends Football Season
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County Public Schools investigates after three bus drivers given breath tests
No. 21 UVA grabs a 62-51 victory over visiting Hurricanes