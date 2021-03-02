Advertisement

Lynchburg will resume water cutoffs for first time in a year

Lynchburg Water Resources says that Governor Ralph Northam's proposed budget amendments could impact utility disconnections if passed by the general assembly.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg will resume water cutoffs later this month for the first time since suspensions were instituted in March 2020 due to COVID-19 economic concerns, and in the interest of public health and safety, according to the city. Late fees have also been waived during that time.

In addition to suspending cutoffs, the city launched the Lynchburg Cares Program and worked with non-profit organizations to let residents know there was funding available to help them pay their utility bills. According to the city, “This included multiple mailings to delinquent customers encouraging them to take advantage of available assistance.”

Customers with delinquent accounts are encouraged to submit their payments online at lynchburgva.gov, by mail or in the white drop-off box (no cash) in front of City Hall, at 900 Church Street. City Hall itself is still closed to the public.

To ensure payments are received on a timely basis, delinquent customers are asked to not pay their bills at locations other than those listed above.

The city acknowledges some customers may still have difficulty paying their water utility bills. If that’s the case, they are told to contact the Billings and Collections Division at (434) 455-3840 to speak with a representative. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

