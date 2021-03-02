Montgomery County seeks feedback on internet service and reliability

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is taking additional steps to help expand broadband access.

Leaders learned after a survey last year, that access to broadband is challenging in most rural areas.

“I think we can all agree, how important broadband is to living, working, going to school, being on virtual learning,” said Kristen Heller a consultant with Blue Ridge Advisory Services.

Even with internet hot spots, like the Wireless on Wheels, or WOW Carts, leaders still want to make sure residents have a good internet connection.

“We were very surprised that when Blue Ridge did their, their, their survey of the county, that they actually found that most of the commercial and industrial businesses, had good internet connection had good broadband service, but that some of the more rural areas of Montgomery County which there are quite a few -- do not,” said Steve Fijalkowski the chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

A study shows more than 5,933 are under served and 3,105 are unserved when it comes to broadband access.

“The key is to find out where the needs are the greatest, and to try to get resources there,” said Heller.

Through partnerships with companies like GigaBeam and Blue Ridge Advisory Group, the county is working to address the results of the Study—by asking.

“Essentially, is what they have currently affordable. Is it reliable,” said Heller.

Montgomery County put together an Internet Survey, to help them better pinpoint where the internet needs are.

“The survey is going to help us better understand where the needs are in Montgomery County for those who do not have sufficient access to broadband which would be anything less than 25 megabits per second, download speeds and 3 megabits per second, upload speeds,” said Heller.

“Hope that we’re going to reach all our areas within that amount of time. And we of course want systems that can be upgraded, as, as conditions change,” said Fijalkowski.

The survey can be found on Mongomery County’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.