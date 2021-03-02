Advertisement

Multiple people arrested following Danville drug trafficking operation

Published: Mar. 2, 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple arrests were made and illegal narcotics and firearms were seized during a seven-month drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Danville Police Department and the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Justice without Borders was in response to a rise of opioid-related overdoses seen in the spring of 2020, according to Danville Police. Multiple people were identified as responsible for trafficking illegal narcotics across state jurisdictions, including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The operation finished in February with 46 combined controlled purchase operations. Twelve people were charged, and the operation led to 72 indictments. Heroin, cocaine/crack, marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics were seized, with a total weight of 3,869.5 grams and an approximate street value of $126,187. Seven firearms were seized as well.

The Danville Police Department said Operation Justice without Borders was meant “to allocate resources and facilitate information sharing between multiple agencies to address violent crime and the victimization of those suffering from addiction.” Agencies focused on those profiting from illegal narcotics and firearm trafficking, according to the department.

Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives also supported the operation.

Investigations stemming from the operation remain ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the DPD at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app.

