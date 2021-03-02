Multiple vehicles burglarized last week in Rivermont area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help after multiple vehicles were burglarized in the Rivermont area last week.

Thursday, February 25, reports came in for incidents in the 3200 block of Azalea Place and the 1000 block of Rivermont Terrace.

Anyone with security or doorbell footage of these incidents is asked to contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6065 or share the video on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

