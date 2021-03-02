Nelson County Public Schools returns to in-person learning

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of waiting, Nelson County Public Schools students returned to the classroom Monday.

Some prekindergarten through third graders returned to hybrid learning Monday.

The division plans to phase in all the other grades by the end of the month. All students will be grouped in cohorts and go two days per week each.

The administration says they’ve worked to prepare teachers for students’ return.

“Our division instructional team has also worked with lead teachers and small groups to discuss any questions they may have, to review what schedules will look like, expectations moving forward,” said Martha Eagle, superintendent.

Eagle says student engagement will continue to be a primary focus as the division transitions to hybrid learning.

The school system also says 85% of staff will be fully vaccinated by the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.