Nice sunny weather returns to the region

As water continues to drain out of the mountains and into some of the roads, there may be a few slick spots as temperatures slip to around freezing this morning.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’ll see much more sunshine on Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Highs climb into the lower 50s. Another storm system approaches the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While a brief wintry mix can’t be ruled out early Wednesday morning, any impacts in terms of wintry accumulation would be confined to the mountains as most of the moisture stays to our south. Lows start out near freezing Wednesday, then quickly warm to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

A storm system will pass to our south tomorrow keeping most of its moisture outside of our region. (WDBJ Weather)

QUIET END TO THE WEEK

The end of the week and into the weekend remains quite seasonable with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 50s from Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures hold in the 50s for most of the week and we're talking 60s next week. (WDBJ Weather)

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating 60s are in the forecast as early as March 9th.

