Northside High School suspends football season indefinitely following multiple positive COVID-19 tests

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Northside High School is suspending its football season indefinitely after four players and one coach tested positive for COVID-19, a source told WDBJ7 on Monday.

None of the team’s 42 players or five coaches are permitted back in school until contract tracing has been completed.

The Vikings played at Franklin County on Thursday night, and were scheduled to play Glenvar this upcoming Friday.

High schools in Virginia are permitted to play six regular-season games through April 2, per the Virginia High School League’s “Championships + 1″ format.

Any game not played due to COVID-19 issues will be treated as a game “not played” versus a forfeit, per the guidelines.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.