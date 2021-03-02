Advertisement

Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon. The official confirmed Merck’s involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s public announcement.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season indefinitely following multiple positive COVID-19 tests
Larry Tatum, accused of trying to kill his brother in Patrick County
Man arrested, accused of trying to kill brother in Patrick County
Light Street Fire in Roanoke, March 1, 2021
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Warming temperatures are expected with increasing sunshine.
Chilly breezes overnight as drier pattern returns

Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died
Angels of Assisi to hold pet food drive-thru
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First case of COVID-19 variant identified in NW region of Virginia
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Rate of past week’s positive COVID tests in VA drops to 6.7%