Progress to be heard all month on College Lake Dam removal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents around Lynchburg can expect to hear more progress on the College Lake Dam removal this month.

Blasting will take place until March 26 to clear rocks for storm drain installations.

Traffic will be stopped for up to 10 minutes during the morning blasts.

Project managers say the noise will sound something like a storm.

“From what I understand it’ll sound kind of like a thunderstorm rolling through. No louder than that,” said Cory Bond with English Construction.

The entire project is set to be complete by July 2023.

