Roanoke city council sets date for proposed gun ban public hearing

March's public hearing comes two months after the proposed ban was first discussed.
March's public hearing comes two months after the proposed ban was first discussed.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eric Miller
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two months after they first discussed the idea, Roanoke City Council set a date for a public hearing on a proposed gun ban Monday. The ordinance would prevent people from carrying firearms into certain municipal buildings, including the Noel C. Taylor building downtown.

Council set the public hearing for March 15 at 7:00pm.

According to Mayor Sherman Lea, the ordinance was inspired by the Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019.

“When the incident occurred in Virginia Beach,” he said, “I promised the citizens that we would do all that we could to eliminate fire arms being brought into city hall.”

Council originally set a public hearing for the ordinance on January 19, but decided to delay.

“There were some issues that was going on nationally. And we felt, lets wait a little while for this to happen,” said Lea.

Lea says the proposed ban is purely a preventive measure. There haven’t been any issues with people bringing guns into the city owned buildings, to his knowledge, “but we want to make sure that our citizens feel safe there.”

If approved, Roanoke would be just the latest Virginia city to implement such a ban. Other cities and town, including Blacksburg, already have similar measures in effect.

“Now is the opportunity for us to go forward,” said Lea.

