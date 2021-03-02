Rockbridge deputy brings song to his work

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The School Resources Officer at Rockbridge County High School brought a melodic touch to his duties with a Facebook posting he said shows what he does when on traffic duty while watching for speeders on the interstate.

Actually, it was an effort on his part to help encourage students to take part in the school’s online talent contest this year, as well as let the kids know he was moving to a new school.

”Like everybody else driving down the road, you hear a good song come on the radio, you start singing,” said Deputy Chris Norris. “I was like, I’ll pull over, sing a song, and then I can get my message recorded and send it out to the kids. kind of my way to tell them good bye because I probably won’t get to see them because the majority of school’s virtual.”

He starts at Natural Bridge Elementary Wednesday. There’s no word on whether his replacement can sing.

