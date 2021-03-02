Salem murder suspect’s charge sent to grand jury

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Salem has sent the first-degree murder charge of Zane Christian to a grand jury.

Christian is the suspect in a fatal shooting in Salem and carjacking in Blacksburg.

His district court preliminary hearing was held March 2, 2021.

Rico Turner died after being shot, allegedly by Christian, outside a Kroger supermarket in Salem Plaza in November 2020.

