Advertisement

Salem murder suspect’s charge sent to grand jury

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020(Salem Police)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Salem has sent the first-degree murder charge of Zane Christian to a grand jury.

Christian is the suspect in a fatal shooting in Salem and carjacking in Blacksburg.

His district court preliminary hearing was held March 2, 2021.

Rico Turner died after being shot, allegedly by Christian, outside a Kroger supermarket in Salem Plaza in November 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
Larry Tatum, accused of trying to kill his brother in Patrick County
Man arrested, accused of trying to kill brother in Patrick County
Courtesy family photos
‘Adam had a huge, huge heart’: Family believes hazing led to VCU student’s death
Light Street Fire in Roanoke, March 1, 2021
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental

Latest News

Roanoke College
Roanoke College Poll looks at impeachment, COVID, Northam, Trump and Biden opinions
Kings Dominion to hire 2,100 employees for upcoming season
Angels of Assisi to hold pet food drive-thru
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First case of COVID-19 variant identified in NW region of Virginia