SpaceX highlights Wise County project during launch coverage

SpaceX logo
SpaceX logo(Source: Associated Press)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WISE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public schools in Wise County received a shout-out from SpaceX Sunday night, as the company prepared to launch 60 new satellites.

Earlier this month, Wise County became one of the first school districts in the country to connect students with high speed internet using the Starlink service. Last night, SpaceX highlighted the project during its launch coverage.

“In December, the Wise County Public School District announced its plan to provide some families in the area with free Starlink service to promote remote learning,” a host of the coverage said. “In January, we deployed the Starlink units to the community and over 40 homes are now connected with service.”

On Sunday night, the countdown was aborted about one minute before lift-off. SpaceX was scheduled to make another attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket Monday night.

