WVa governor agrees to live in government seat, ending case

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to live in the seat of state government in Charleston, ending a long-running challenge over his residency.

An order dismissing a 2018 lawsuit Monday says Justice indicated through his attorney that he intends to reside in Charleston. A judge says that agreement renders the case filed by a former state lawmaker moot.

Under the order, Justice has agreed to pay $65,000 to ex-lawmaker Isaac Sponaugle in attorney fees and costs.

In November, the state Supreme Court rejected arguments from Justice that the courts cannot force him to live in the state capital, allowing the case to continue.

Justice has defended living in Lewisburg even though the state constitution says the governor “shall reside at the seat of government” in Charleston.

