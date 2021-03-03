Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Texas girl after her mother was found murdered

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.(DPS)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl from Carrollton, Texas after her mother was found murdered.

Authorities believe that Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father, 35-year-old Ronald Singer.

Rosemary is 5′2, 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt, dark blue pants and white/purple shoes.

Ronald is 5′10, 235 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a blue bandana as a mask.

He is believed to be driving a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license plate number NLZ4205.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

