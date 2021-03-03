Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon coming to River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are set to become the newest additions to the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, as part of the location’s ongoing renovations.

River Ridge made the announcement Wednesday and said the location is expected to open in late summer 2021. Customers can get their pretzel or cinnamon roll fix in a single location, next to the soon-to-be renovated Food Hall and across from Kay Jewelers.

Auntie Anne’s will sell its classic hand-rolled, soft pretzels in a variety of flavors and dipping sauces, while also offering pretzel dogs, mini pretzel dogs, pretzel nuggets and more. Cinnabon will offer its cinnamon rolls along with other baked goods and signature beverages, including cold brew iced coffee.

“We are delighted to bring these iconic treats to River Ridge,” said Amit Sehgal with Impeccable Brands, the Virginia-based franchise that owns and operates River Ridge Mall. “It is exciting to add to the redevelopment of a local community destination and become a part of the River Ridge family.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such well-known and loved businesses to River Ridge,” said Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge. “Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will make wonderful additions to the property, especially as we continue progress on our Food Hall.”

River Ridge continues work on its redevelopment, which was first announced in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.