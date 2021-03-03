Berglund Center announces two drive-in concerts for April

Concert-goers have more options for entertainment at the Berglund Center in Roanoke this April, after two new shows were announced.

Fans of Robert Earl Keen can get tickets for a drive-in concert at the center Friday, April 16.

Tickets include up to four people per vehicle and range from $200 to $350 per car. Fees will apply for any additional passengers.

The show is set to start at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27, fans will have the opportunity to hear The Allman Betts Band perform. The drive-in concert will feature Devon Allman and Duane Betts on guitars and vocals, along with other members of the group.

The band will perform original music from their two recent BMG albums, songs from their solo projects and classic songs by The Allman Brothers Band, the classic group founded by Devon and Duane’s fathers, Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts.

Show time is set for 8 p.m. Tickets range from $150 to $300 per car with up to four people inside.

Tickets for the two drive-in concerts go on sale Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. You can get them by phone at 1-877-482-8496 or at Roanokelive.com.

