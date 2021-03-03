Advertisement

Campbell County supervisors approve grant application to help spark business

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved a grant application Tuesday to help grow Seneca Commerce Park.

The application is to help relocate one of the county’s businesses to the park.

If approved, the funds will help cover the cost of building a new 35,000-square-foot building.

The county says the long-term goal would be to add more jobs to the area.

“That’ll be a boost for not only the county but the community, because if a business is expanding in there, they are committing to new jobs being created for the community,” said Nina Rezai, economic development manager.

They expect to send in that application in the next few weeks.

The county is not naming the business at this time.

