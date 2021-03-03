COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) and Carilion Clinic are teaming to hold an 8,000-dose COVID-19 clinic this weekend.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used, expanding appointments to more eligible Phase 1b residents, March 6-7.

26 members from the Virginia National Guard will be there to support logistical efforts, according to RCAHD.

“The goal of this event is to vaccinate 8,000 individuals currently eligible under the Phase 1b guidelines,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “This clinic will offer a crucial kick-off to reach a substantial number of all those eligible under Phase 1b who have expressed interest in being vaccinated. While we intend to continue to target vaccination appointments to those over the age of 65, the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means that we have enough doses to expand appointment opportunities to an even larger segment of the RCAHD community.”

This clinic, according to RCAHD, will primarily be targeted to Phase 1b-eligible RCAHD residents between the ages of 18-64 with underlying medical conditions. An email will be sent later this week to people who qualify, and who have signed up through the state website, with more details inviting them to make an appointment. The appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re excited to partner with VDH to offer expanded vaccine access,” said Chad Alvarez, senior director of Carilion Retail Pharmacy and the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “While there’s still a long way to go, this is an important next step to get vaccines into the arms of everyone in our community.”

All people interested in receiving vaccine in the state of Virginia are encouraged to sign up on the pre-registration site at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

All residents are urged to pre-register, even if they are not currently eligible to receive vaccine. After pre-registering through the state site, people will be contacted when it is their turn to receive vaccine.

