Advertisement

COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

(Photo Courtesy of Storyblocks.)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) and Carilion Clinic are teaming to hold an 8,000-dose COVID-19 clinic this weekend.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used, expanding appointments to more eligible Phase 1b residents, March 6-7.

26 members from the Virginia National Guard will be there to support logistical efforts, according to RCAHD.

“The goal of this event is to vaccinate 8,000 individuals currently eligible under the Phase 1b guidelines,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “This clinic will offer a crucial kick-off to reach a substantial number of all those eligible under Phase 1b who have expressed interest in being vaccinated. While we intend to continue to target vaccination appointments to those over the age of 65, the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means that we have enough doses to expand appointment opportunities to an even larger segment of the RCAHD community.”

This clinic, according to RCAHD, will primarily be targeted to Phase 1b-eligible RCAHD residents between the ages of 18-64 with underlying medical conditions. An email will be sent later this week to people who qualify, and who have signed up through the state website, with more details inviting them to make an appointment. The appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re excited to partner with VDH to offer expanded vaccine access,” said Chad Alvarez, senior director of Carilion Retail Pharmacy and the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “While there’s still a long way to go, this is an important next step to get vaccines into the arms of everyone in our community.”

All people interested in receiving vaccine in the state of Virginia are encouraged to sign up on the pre-registration site at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

All residents are urged to pre-register, even if they are not currently eligible to receive vaccine. After pre-registering through the state site, people will be contacted when it is their turn to receive vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case

Latest News

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
Bike
PLAY Roanoke offers guided bike tours
Experts warn of a potential COVID-19 surge while several governors are loosening restrictions.
COVID-19 surge feared as restrictions roll back