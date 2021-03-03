EARLY YEARS: New classes being offered in Roanoke to help moms handle stress better through holistic self care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nurse who became a mentor for holistic self care is offering new opportunities for moms to better connect with each other, as well as themselves.

Jen Marie Cliff launched JMC Healing & Wellness Academy with the goal of helping other moms, like herself, who have struggled with stress.

At The WellNest Roanoke, Cliff plans to offer studio classes to give moms the tools they need to deescalate those anxious moments.

“So, when you’re in a very stressful situation, and whether it’s just with your toddler or when you’re out in public, it’s all about taking that moment, taking a breath,” says Cliff.

Learning how to take that breath is just one element.

Cliff is working to empower moms through holistic self care and spirituality.

“Because the true goal to teach moms practical techniques and really teach their children. Because as I like to say, if you strengthen the mom, you strengthen the family,” says Cliff.

The Academy has a variety of offerings.

What are called Vision Quests will open in April.

Cliff describes them as self- focused classes that use guided meditation, along with something you might not think of as especially relaxing, the sound of drums.

“It really helps the moms, with the sound of the drums specifically to reduce that stress, reduce that anxiety, go to a very safe place, but I also call medicine place,” she says.

Cliff says the Sacred Circle is another class that’ll start later this year.

It’s a 12- week program for women only, and will feature specific topics each week.

“Now more than ever, we all need practical ways and creative ways to reduce the stress and anxiety that we all feel,not just individual, but as a community,” says Cliff.

Cliff says maintaining good self care takes practice.

For her, it’s about building resiliency, and becoming a better mom in the process.

“When you fill your cup, you can be there for your kid, and be more present. Be more calm, instead of just reacting and yelling at him when he drives you crazy,” says Cliff.

