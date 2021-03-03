Advertisement

Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Stanley Police officer

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Page County on Friday.(Stanley Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered US and Virginia flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of a Stanley Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

According to Virginia State Police, Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum stopped a driver in Stanley February 26, but before he could get out of his patrol car, the driver got out and opened fire.

The suspect was shot and killed by Page County Sheriff’s deputies.

Governor Northam’s order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum, of Stanley County, Virginia.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Sincerely,

Ralph S. Northam

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case

Latest News

A Chatham Elementary student smiles after picking out a new book.
“Book Lady” gives away hundreds of books to students toward her goal of 1M
Angels of Assisi to hold pet food drive-thru
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic