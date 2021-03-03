Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Stanley Police officer

STANLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered US and Virginia flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of a Stanley Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

According to Virginia State Police, Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum stopped a driver in Stanley February 26, but before he could get out of his patrol car, the driver got out and opened fire.

The suspect was shot and killed by Page County Sheriff’s deputies.

Governor Northam’s order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum, of Stanley County, Virginia.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Sincerely,

Ralph S. Northam

