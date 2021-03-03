Advertisement

Liberty, VMI basketball teams garner postseason honors

Darius McGhee named ASUN Player of the Year
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The ASUN Tournament starts Thursday and the Liberty Flames swept all of the major postseason awards. Head Coach Ritchie McKay was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading LU to a fifth straight 20 win season, not to mention a third consecutive regular season crown.

Liberty’s Darius McGhee is the conference Player of the Year. The junior averaged nearly 16 points a game to go with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. His production has been through the roof lately. He’s averaged 29 points a game over the last four.

LU’s Elijah Cuffee was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Year.

In the Socon, VMI’s Dan Earl was named league Coach of the Year after leading the Keydets to 12 overall wins and a 6th place finish. The Keydets’ Bubba Parham was named to the all conference team.

