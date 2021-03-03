Lynchburg City Schools works to bring some students to school four days per week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is working toward bringing some students back to school four days per week.

Administration says the move would target pre-kindergarten through second grade students.

Although details are still being ironed out, the goal is to have hybrid learners in those grades return to the classroom four days a week sometime in the fourth quarter. The move would have students in classroom instruction Tuesday through Friday.

School officials say physical distancing might be altered from six feet to three feet, but with other health mitigation strategies still in place.

“We know that six feet of social distancing is still the recommendation from CDC, and it’s the best, but we will have to consider three feet of social distancing, as acceptable, in order to get more students in,” said Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent.

Administration also says they’re working on plans for summer school and the next school year.

