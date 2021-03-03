Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools works to bring some students to school four days per week

Lynchburg City Schools is working to bring some hybrid learners back to school four days per...
Lynchburg City Schools is working to bring some hybrid learners back to school four days per week sometime in the fourth quarter.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is working toward bringing some students back to school four days per week.

Administration says the move would target pre-kindergarten through second grade students.

Although details are still being ironed out, the goal is to have hybrid learners in those grades return to the classroom four days a week sometime in the fourth quarter. The move would have students in classroom instruction Tuesday through Friday.

School officials say physical distancing might be altered from six feet to three feet, but with other health mitigation strategies still in place.

“We know that six feet of social distancing is still the recommendation from CDC, and it’s the best, but we will have to consider three feet of social distancing, as acceptable, in order to get more students in,” said Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent.

Administration also says they’re working on plans for summer school and the next school year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case

Latest News

University of Virginia flag on Grounds.
University of Virginia will not hold in-person Final Exercises in May
Students from Montgomery County Public Schools protest the district's recent change to move to...
Montgomery County students protest switch to full day learning
Spring 2021 Virginia Tech graduation ceremony to be held online
A Chatham Elementary student smiles after picking out a new book.
“Book Lady” gives away hundreds of books to students toward her goal of 1M