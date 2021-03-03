Advertisement

Man arrested for Roanoke killing last summer

Abdul Fluellen mugshot
Abdul Fluellen mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder for a killing in August 2020.

Abdul Fluellen, 31 of Roanoke, is in custody in connection with the death of Malik Sims.

Once detectives determined Fluellen was the suspect, they presented the case to the March meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, where indictments for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony were issued.

Sims, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting near a Dollar General store along Garden City Boulevard in southeast Roanoke.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case

Latest News

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Stanley Police officer
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
Second Virginia Tech basketball game canceled due to contact tracing
Authorities are looking for two boys missing from southeast Louisiana.
Amber Alert issued for missing southeast Louisiana boys