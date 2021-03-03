Man arrested for Roanoke killing last summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder for a killing in August 2020.

Abdul Fluellen, 31 of Roanoke, is in custody in connection with the death of Malik Sims.

Once detectives determined Fluellen was the suspect, they presented the case to the March meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, where indictments for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony were issued.

Sims, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting near a Dollar General store along Garden City Boulevard in southeast Roanoke.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.