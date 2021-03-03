Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Corrections says a man serving a life sentence for killing a Roanoke County woman has died.

Jeffrey Easley died Monday at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.

He was in prison for his role in the death of Tina Smith, and the abduction of her daughter in 2010.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

