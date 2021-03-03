No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County restaurant is open for business after the driver of a pickup crashed through the front windows Wednesday.

The owner of Remini’s Italian Restaurant on Brambleton Avenue says a woman in the parking lot hit the gas instead of the brake and hit the building. No one was hurt.

The owner says a towing company got the vehicle out and the front was boarded up, but the restaurant is serving customers.

