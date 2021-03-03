Advertisement

NRV receives J&J vaccine shipment, plans to distribute at large-scale event March 8

The New River Health District announced Wednesday it now has 5,000 doses of the new Johnson &...
The New River Health District announced Wednesday it now has 5,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has launched a plan to distribute it.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District announced Wednesday it now has 5,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This will significantly increase the number of doses in the NRV, up from only 2,000 from the state each week.

At her weekly coronavirus update call, district director Dr. Noelle Bissell said those new Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed at a large-scale event on March 8. Only people 65 and up that are next in line for the vaccine will be eligible.

Folks who are eligible for the vaccine now have their choice of vaccine for the first time, but the health district is not mixing Moderna and Pfizer shots.

“Vaccine success is preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death and all three vaccines are very effective and excellent choices to do that,” Bissell said. “Johnson and Johnson is just as effective as the other two in preventing that.”

Bissell said the district is not yet at a point where it can distribute vaccines on a first come, first serve basis.

Coronavirus cases in the NRV continue to drop, and there are currently no outbreaks in long term care facilities thanks to vaccine efforts.

