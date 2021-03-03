Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police has released additional information regarding a shooting incident that happened on Friday afternoon where a police officer succumbed to his injuries.

Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was killed after he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Before Winum could exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire.

Virginia State Police have now released additional information into the incident.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say Officer Winum observed a 2002 Honda Civic that matched the description of a “Be On the Lookout” issued for a suspicious person with a gun on Friday, February 26.

VSP say at approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Winum activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, and the Honda Civic pulled over in the 600 block of Judy Lane.

Officials say before Officer Winum could exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect driver, identified as Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Winum’s vehicle. Officer Winum succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officials say Richards fled into the nearby woods on foot, and a handgun was later recovered from his vehicle.

VSP says law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards, who was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. At this location, Richards allegedly made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Officials say Richards succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was recovered in his possession.

State police officials say once they have completed officer-involved shooting files, criminal investigative files will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. Stay with WHSV for updates.

