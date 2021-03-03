Advertisement

Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Page County on Friday.(Stanley Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police has released additional information regarding a shooting incident that happened on Friday afternoon where a police officer succumbed to his injuries.

Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was killed after he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Before Winum could exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire.

Virginia State Police have now released additional information into the incident.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say Officer Winum observed a 2002 Honda Civic that matched the description of a “Be On the Lookout” issued for a suspicious person with a gun on Friday, February 26.

VSP say at approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Winum activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, and the Honda Civic pulled over in the 600 block of Judy Lane.

Officials say before Officer Winum could exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect driver, identified as Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Winum’s vehicle. Officer Winum succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

[RELATED: Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum]

Officials say Richards fled into the nearby woods on foot, and a handgun was later recovered from his vehicle.

VSP says law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards, who was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. At this location, Richards allegedly made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Officials say Richards succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was recovered in his possession.

State police officials say once they have completed officer-involved shooting files, criminal investigative files will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case

Latest News

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Stanley Police officer
Second Virginia Tech basketball game canceled due to contact tracing
Abdul Fluellen mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke killing last summer
The New River Health District announced Wednesday it now has 5,000 doses of the new Johnson &...
NRV receives J&J vaccine shipment, plans to distribute at large-scale event March 8
Berglund Center
Berglund Center announces two drive-in concerts for April