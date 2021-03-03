PLAY Roanoke offers guided bike tours

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PLAY Roanoke wants you to take your lunch outside and explore the city in a new way.

The Parks and Rec department launched its Local Parks by Bike series to guide people through the greenways and highlights of the city.

The guided tour covers about 13 miles and the next one is happening Friday.

“Some of the parks we will actually stop and get out for a few minutes and talk about a couple things and talk about the features. And part of it is just kind of building a biking and outdoor community here. We talk about other things people can get involved in, in our community related to biking and the outdoors,” Outdoor Recreation Supervisor Susan Herndon-Powell said.

You still have time to sign up for this event. It costs $5 and registration ends Wednesday.

There will be another tour offered in this series in April.

