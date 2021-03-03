Advertisement

Roanoke City Police launch online option to report crimes

Sgt. William Drake explains how to get to the new online reporting option, which can be found on the Police page of the city's website.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city police have a new tool that they hope will make fighting crime in the Star City more efficient.

People can now report “non violent offenses that have already occurred,” such as assault, drug offenses, and identity theft, online, according to the department. RPD says it’s one of the first jurisdictions in the valley to offer online reporting.

RPD stresses that filling out the form doesn’t mean police will respond immediately.

The new form, which can be found here, can be accessed on any cell phone, tablet or laptop, according to RPD. The department hopes the new tool will make it easier for people to file reports, and also give those who might be concerned about speaking to an officer directly another option.

“It submits to us just like we were going to your home and getting the information we need to file a police report,” said Roanoke Police Sgt. William Drake.

