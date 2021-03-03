Roanoke Co. prepares to launch swift water rescue team

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Michael roared through the Roanoke Valley in October 2018.

“In the southern part of Roanoke County, we saw quite significant flooding and there were several water rescues that needed happen in Roanoke County,” said Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue’s Community Outreach Coordinator.

When regional swift water rescue teams from the city of Roanoke and Salem were tied up in their own localities, it became apparent that Roanoke County needed a team of its own.

“What we’d like to make sure is that the citizens of Roanoke County aren’t waiting for another jurisdiction to come take care of them. We can pull up and take care of those in our jurisdiction and then also be available to go help our regional partners,” said Capt. John Richardson with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

For the past two and half years, formation of the Roanoke County Swift Water Rescue Team has been underway.

16 fire department members have spent the last year and a half completing necessary training, consisting of learning best rescue practices, practicing scenarios, and even basic swimming and water treading assessments.

“It definitely is an eye-opening experience,” said Richardson. “If you think you’re a good swimmer and then you get thrown into a situation where you don’t have any control of the environment that you’re in, they want to make sure that you’re part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Three brand new boats just arrived and a fourth is on the way. All team members have also been fitted for custom gear.

It’s a big investment the department believes will be well worth it.

“It’s very exciting. We’re looking forward to being able to provide this service for our citizens,” said Clingenpeel.

Training is currently at a stand-still due to COVID restrictions, but the department hopes it will resume shortly. The county’s goal is to be ready to launch the team within the next six to eight months.

