ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire_EMS was dispatched at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday for a water rescue at 13th Street and North Avenue NE.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle submerged in the water with one person still inside. As of 7:49 a.m., the department’s specialty teams were on scene to extricate the person.

