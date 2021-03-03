Advertisement

Spring 2021 Virginia Tech graduation ceremony to be held online

This year’s #HokieGrad event will be on May 14
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Spring 2021 class of Hokies will be honored virtually this year due to the ongoing in-person gathering restrictions, an announcement from the school relayed Tuesday.

The online “#HokieGrad” event will be on May 14 at 6:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech is preparing additional events should in-person restrictions loosen by May.

