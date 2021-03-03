State Vaccine Coordinator gives update on J&J vaccine roll-out in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Danny Avula gave an update Wednesday afternoon on the newly-approved single dose vaccine made by Johnson&Johnson.

Within the next few days, 69,000 doses of the vaccine will be in the Commonwealth. 8,000 of them will be in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Health directors were able to start ordering the vaccine Monday, and the number they ordered will be all the health districts receive of the J&J vaccine for the next two weeks.

According to Dr. Avula, the J&J vaccine will be prioritized at mass vaccination clinics around the state, for the next several weeks.

Dr. Avula noted the many positive attributes of the vaccine, including it is only one dose and does not need to be stored in an extremely cold environment.

He added the benefits for certain populations, such as people who currently live in hospitals or may be harder to locate, like those being transferred to long or short term rehabilitation centers, and the homeless community.

Dr. Avula also spoke on the concerns about efficacy, but assured proper testing of the vaccine was completed. According to Dr. Avula, VDH is being transparent as to which of the three vaccines they are offering for different events. Dr. Avula was also confident in saying that by the end of May or early June, any adult who wants to receive the vaccine should be able to do so.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.