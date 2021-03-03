“Book Lady” gives away hundreds of books to students towards her goal of 1M

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - A southside woman, who is on a mission to give away one million books, is another step closer to her goal.

We’ve introduced you to Jennifer Williams before, more commonly known as the “Book Lady.”

For the last three years, she’s collected new books to give to every student at Chatham Elementary. She always does it on the same day: Dr. Seuss’s’ birthday!

This year there was more of a financial toll on Williams to purchase the books, but her hope for the kids remains the same.

“I want them to find a book that they love that inspires them to want to find more great stories and keep reading,” said Williams over a zoom interview.

So far Williams has given out just over 63,000 books in her hometown since starting her journey just a few years ago.

