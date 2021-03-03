Westlake Golf Club has new ownership and new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A few weeks ago, the Westlake Golf Club at Smith Mountain Lake was sold to the McConnell Golf in Raleigh as part of a deal that included the Water’s Edge. But now the course has changed ownership again. Longtime pro, Billy McBride the Third and two business partners, have bought the course from the McConnell Group.

The course will rebrand and now be known as Copper Cove.

“Mister McConnell came to me and started asking me if I was interested in owning the golf course,” said McBride, “and asked me if that was a dream of mine and in the back of my mind it was. Finally, he put out an offer that, as they say in the Godfather, you couldn’t refuse. "

