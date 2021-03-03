University of Virginia will not hold in-person Final Exercises in May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University or Virginia has announced it will not hold in-person Final Exercises this May because of crowd and travel restrictions connected to COVID-19.

A university committee is considering options, including holding an event with students but no guests or postponing the event to a time when families and students can safely attend.

That committee consists of students, faculty and administrators, and no date has been set for a decision on replacement plans.

Here is the notice to campus from President Jim Ryan:

I am sorry to say that, given the pandemic, we are not going to be able to hold Final Exercises as usual this May. The challenge remains around the size of gatherings permitted by the Commonwealth of Virginia and travel advisories, both of which preclude us from being able to host a ceremony that families and friends can attend.

We are, however, considering two alternatives: (1) holding modified graduation events this spring that involve only our graduating students but no guests; or (2) postponing graduation events to a future date when we could host families as well as students. In either case, we will confer degrees and produce a celebratory virtual event for students, friends, and families this May. The Finals 2021 Advisory Committee, composed of students, faculty, and administrators, will be surveying graduating students to inform this decision, and we will update you as plans progress. But for those making plans, please know that we will not be able to accommodate any guests this May, regardless of whatever option we ultimately pursue.

I regret having to deliver this news, which I know comes as a disappointment, though perhaps not a surprise. I know this is not the way you expected to end your time at UVA, nor is it the way we would like to celebrate your accomplishments. Still, I remain confident we will be able to celebrate and honor your class in a way that will be both meaningful and memorable.

I thank you for your patience, perseverance, and caring for one another and for the University.

