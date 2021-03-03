Warm weather returns today with nice sunshine

WEDNESDAY

After a few morning clouds, we’ll see much more sunshine today as an area of high pressure builds into the region. The storm system across the deep south will keep most of the moisture over the Carolinas. If anything manages to make it farther north than most models suggest, a stray shower can’t be ruled out across the Southide early Wednesday morning. Overall, the day remains dry with highs reach the mid 50s and even a few 60s by the afternoon. It will turn breezy with winds 15-25mph.

A storm system passes to our south, but we'll continue to see beautiful sunshine.

Winds return Wednesday with gusts topping 25 mph at times. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Thursday also remains sunny and breezy with high temperatures about 5° cooler than Wednesday. We should see temperatures climb into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The end of the week and into the weekend remains quite seasonable with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 50s from Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating mid and upper 60s are in the forecast as early as next week.

Temperatures remain at or above average through mid-March. (WDBJ)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine and highs soaring back into the low to mid 60s.

