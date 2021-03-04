50 new jobs expected with expansion of can-making company into Bedford County

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ/Bedford County EDA Release) - Belvac Prodcution Machinery, a company involved in the forming of metal cans and printing technologies for the two-piece can industry, will invest more than $3 million and add up to 50 new jobs in Bedford County over the next five years. That’s according to the Bedford County Economic Development Authority (EDA).

The company, headquartered in Lynchburg, is expanding production because of “increased global customer demand for beverage can making equipment,” according to EDA.

Belvac will lease the newly-built building at 1450 Meade Road in Forest, which is on a 9-acre lot owned by the EDA in the New London Business and Technology Center.

“We are very pleased with the efforts, cooperation, and the speed of the Bedford County EDA to help push this project forward in a timely manner,” said Belvac’s Executive Vice President, David Mammolenti. “The New London Business and Technology Center’s location and convenience will help attract a highly skilled workforce which will help us expand our capacity to meet the growing demand from our customers.”

The EDA, according to a release, built the 40,000-square-foot shell building in 2020, in partnership with the County Board of Supervisors and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. The EDA will work with Belvac to provide tenant improvements for the buildout such as interior walls, flooring, and utilities, while Belvac will invest in specific facility additions that support the company’s production needs, including advanced crane system technology and production equipment.

“We are delighted to welcome Belvac as they grow and expand the region’s robust automated machinery manufacturing industry,” said EDA Chairman Jim Messier. “This corporate decision demonstrates that our long-term goals in support of an advanced manufacturing labor force is paying off.”

Belvac will contract with Coleman-Adams Construction on the buildout of the facility, planning to start interior construction later in March and be in operation by mid-summer 2021. Belvac plans to hire assembly and quality technicians, as well as warehouse personnel positions, among other positions, once buildout is complete.

Click here for a list of current open Belvac positions in the Lynchburg region.

