American Legion Post 58 restores WWII Jeep and caisson for veteran funerals

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - American Legion Post 58 has restored a WWII Jeep for veterans’ funerals at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

The American Legion debuted a restored 1942 World War II Jeep and Caisson.

Members of the Post say the idea started with a man named Robert Roland Lamp.

“One of our members who was 98 years old, and a World War II veteran, wanted to leave a legacy,” said Emil Moldovan, a member of American Legion Post 58.

“And he thought that the nicest legacy he could leave the Post and veterans of Southwest Virginia would be to buy a World War II Jeep,” said Moldovan.

The Post went right to work to restore it to its rightful glory. They found people around the community to help them. Each veteran helped put a piece of it together.

Moldovan says they spent a total of four months bringing it back and adding to it.

“Found a 16-foot army ammunition trailer that was built in 1945. We bought it from the local person that owned it and we converted it to the caisson that’s attached to the Jeep today,” said Moldovan.

The Jeep and caisson will carry veterans for one last time through the cemetery.

“It’s such a place of honor,” said Julie Shay, a member of the of the Honor Guard.

“It will make such an important contribution to the community of Southwest Virginia, extending all the way from Bedford, all the way down to the state line and beyond,” said Moldovan.

All to make a lasting memory for veterans’ families and to see their loved ones take one final ride.

The Jeep and caisson will be made available for veteran funerals held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery upon request to American Legion Post 58. To request this service you can contact the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery administrative’s office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (540) 674-6893 during business hours.

