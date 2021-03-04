Beautiful sunshine continues through the weekend

Despite the clear skies, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as yesterday morning with lows in the mid and upper 30s around sunrise. Thursday remains sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures slightly cooler than Wednesday, slipping into the 50s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The end of the week and into the weekend remains quite seasonable with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 50s from Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating mid and upper 60s are in the forecast as early as next week.

Temperatures slip into the 40s and 50s through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine and highs soar back into the low to mid 60s. We could even make a run at 70 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures soar back into the 60s next week and may even take a run at 70 Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

