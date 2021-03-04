Rep. Cline urges governor to increase attendance capacity for outdoor sporting events

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Virginia Congressman Ben Cline (R-6) wrote to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Thursday, urging him to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed at outdoor high school sporting events.

Cline suggested a maximum of 50% capacity or 500 people, whichever is greater. He also wants the governor to follow the CDC’s six-foot social distancing guidelines, rather than the 10 feet declared in his order.

The recently-modified Executive Order 72 states:

“For sports played outdoors the total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue or 250 spectators per field. Spectators must wear masks over their nose and mouth in accordance with section II. Ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between spectators who are not Family members.”

“Every student-athlete deserves the opportunity to play the sport he or she loves while being safely cheered on by their family and friends, especially during a time that has taken a significant mental toll on our Nation’s youth,” Cline said. “Governor Northam’s decision to require 10-foot distancing and allow no more than 250 fans at an outdoor stadium that potentially holds thousands is insufficient. I strongly urge the Governor to revise his Executive Order to increase attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events, as well as call for him to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidance of six feet instead of ten. Precautions are still necessary, but they must also be reasonable.”

Congressman Bob Good joined Cline on the letter. You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.