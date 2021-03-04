Advertisement

Discussions to rename major Lynchburg corridor resurface

By Michael Alachnowicz
Mar. 4, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The fight to rename one Lynchburg roadway has resumed.

For years some have wanted to rename Fifth Street as Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

That conversation has also included renaming Memorial Avenue to that.

City council recently listened to options for that change.

Some community members are also sharing their thoughts about the potential move.

“If it does not include Memorial Avenue, then I’m not in favor of it because I think that’s counter to what Dr. King wanted to see,” said Carl Hutcherson, NAACP Lynchburg Chapter president.

“Here is an opportunity for us to broaden our efforts of equity in Lynchburg, maybe naming other places where there’s going to be unity,” said James Coleman, pastor and Lynchburg City School Board chairman.

In 2005, the bridge connecting Fifth Street to Memorial Avenue was designated Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge, while the corridor was given the designation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Renaming the roadway would bring some costs to the process.

