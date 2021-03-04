E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest football programs on pause due to coronavirus

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - After meeting Friday night, two Seminole District football teams are benched for the near future.

Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass will be out of play for now due to coronavirus concerns.

A spokesperson for Bedford County Public Schools says its next game against Liberty Christian Academy has been canceled, adding that people associated with the Cavaliers have a known exposure to a COVID-positive person.

They couldn’t comment on if the team had any positive cases at this time, but practices are suspended for now.

Just down the road at E.C. Glass, the Hilltoppers have canceled their next two games.

However, Lynchburg City Schools says practices will continue in the meantime.

They declined to comment on if any team members are quarantined or COVID-positive.

Neither school system granted interview requests Thursday.

