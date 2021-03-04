Advertisement

Former Roanoke City Sheriff Johnson announces run for Virginia governor

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson announced Thursday she is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.

She made her announcement on the steps of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Johnson was Roanoke City’s Sheriff from 2006 to 2013.

She said she is concerned with all of Virginia and that the pandemic has revealed that many people are struggling, so she hopes to be a leader who can talk with area citizens and find out what their issues are.

“I believe that we need freshness, I believe that the whole state of Virginia needs to thrive, and we should be looking at the whole state of Virginia and the citizens. We should be servants seeking to serve them,” Johnson said.

When WDBJ7 asked her why she chose now to run, she said, it’s never too late. The Republican Party will hold a drive-thru convention May 8 at Liberty University to select its candidate.

The election for Virginia governor will be November 2.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill
With two minutes given to speak on the U.S. House of Representatives, republican Congressman...
Rep. Cline urges governor to increase attendance capacity for outdoor sporting events
Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.
Gov. Northam endorses Delegate Jay Jones for attorney general
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer