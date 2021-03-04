Franklin Co. trial for Marine deserter charged with murder again delayed

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The trial for a Marine deserter charged with murder, Michael Brown, has been pushed back for a second time.

The first delay was due to COVID restrictions not allowing Franklin Co. to host jury trials in 2020.

This second delay is because Brown’s psychological evaluation has not yet been completed.

The court says COVID has created a backlog, delaying the process.

A new trial date has not yet been set, but the court is looking at a late summer, early fall timeframe.

“We just have to wait for the experts to do their job and then just follow the evidence, so we want to set it out so that we don’t have to subpoena witnesses again and call them off and take up the court’s docket, so it was a smart idea just to shoot for maybe a September date,” said Deborah Caldwell-Bono, Brown’s Attorney.

Brown faces several charges, including murder, stemming from the November 2019 death of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown.

