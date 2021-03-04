Future apartments, taphouse to help with Pulaski revitalization efforts

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - New apartments and a taphouse are on the way to help with continued efforts to revitalize downtown Pulaski.

What last was Pulaski’s old pawn shop, sits an empty two-story building at 37 West Main Street. It’s a spot where two young professionals see potential. Already, Aggregate Capital, LLC helped to bring apartments and Next Level VR to the town late in 2019 and early 2020.

“You need something to bring people to the downtown area or just Pulaski in general,” project manager Austin Stromme said. “Adding one more building, which is the biggest commercial space on Main Street, I feel like you cross that threshold of bringing new people into the town—I think that’s the key piece in renovating this space.” It just doesn’t look like much right now.

“Getting people to see this town for its beauty, the fun things to do here, mostly its affordability,” project manager Luke Allison said. “Man, this town’s going to grow and that’s the goal, is to get people to come here and want to be here.”

Council gave the green light for 10 new apartments in the building Tuesday night. Seven were approved for the second floor and three on the exterior of the first floor. The taphouse would be located at the entrance and there is the potential for a rooftop garden as well. The project managers from Aggregate Capital, LLC said preserving the building’s original woodwork is also a key part of the project.

“Architectural history in Pulaski is the root of so much of the community pride,” Allison said. “If you got rid of this building you lose a part of the heartbeat that lives in this town. To bring it back is a resurgence of pride of that building.”

Allison and Stromme are opening the doors to everyone so residents can be investors in their own downtown.

“Instead of us being the owners of this project and us doing this, we want other members of our community to have this opportunity to be owners and involved,” Allison said. “We don’t want people to drive by and be upset with this; we don’t want people to drive by and say that should have been this. We want people to come in and be invested and say I believe it should be this and then we listen, and we do that.”

The project managers set up an opportunity fund so Pulaski residents can take advantage of capital gains taxes to invest right back into the community.

“I want as many locals involved with this as possible,” Allison said. “I just want people to be proud of where they live.” Allison said if you’re interested in being an investor of the downtown to email him at lukea14vt@gmail.com.

